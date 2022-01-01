Lake Placid restaurants you'll love
Lisa G's
6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
crispy chicken, spicy mayo, coleslaw, tomato, onion, house sweet & spicy pickles, bun
|Burgermeister
|$12.00
beef patty cooked to your liking with LTO... and whatever else ya' want!
|T.A.B.L.T
|$13.00
house roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, grilled sourdough
PIZZA
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid
|Popular items
|Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Wing sauce base (vegan), vegan blue cheese dressing, crispy
buffalo vegan chicken nuggies, shredded vegan mozzarella, sliced vegan free range green onions
|Game Ranger
|$17.00
Red sauce base, crumbled boar and pheasant sausage, wild mushroom, red pepper, red onion, shredded Dutch Knuckle and mozzarella cheese
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Red sauce base, fresh and shredded mozzarella, torn basil, extra virgin olive oil
PIZZA • GRILL
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk & pickle brined fried chicken breast, potato roll, bread & butter pickles, & Frank's Red Hot mayo
|The Ecto
|$15.00
In honor of our 25th Anniversary the return of The Ecto: Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato in a flour tortilla with knuckle dusted fries
|Harvest Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Thick cut sourdough bread grilled with a mix of winter root vegetables & squash with pickled red onion, cheddar cheese & balsamic aioli. Served with fries.
The Breakfast Club, etc
2431 Main Street, Lake Placid
|Popular items
|Sausage Biscuit Sand
|$11.00
rosemary dijon sausage on a homemade cheddar biscuit with two over easy eggs and a melted caramelized onion cheddar
|Pancakes
|$10.00
2 buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon butter and pure Adirondack maple syrup.
|Omelet
|$12.00
A fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of 5 items served with home fries and your choice of toast.