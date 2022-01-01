Lake Placid restaurants you'll love

Lake Placid restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Placid

Lake Placid's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Must-try Lake Placid restaurants

Lisa G's image

 

Lisa G's

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy chicken, spicy mayo, coleslaw, tomato, onion, house sweet & spicy pickles, bun
Burgermeister$12.00
beef patty cooked to your liking with LTO... and whatever else ya' want!
T.A.B.L.T$13.00
house roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, grilled sourdough
Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Wing sauce base (vegan), vegan blue cheese dressing, crispy
buffalo vegan chicken nuggies, shredded vegan mozzarella, sliced vegan free range green onions
Game Ranger$17.00
Red sauce base, crumbled boar and pheasant sausage, wild mushroom, red pepper, red onion, shredded Dutch Knuckle and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Red sauce base, fresh and shredded mozzarella, torn basil, extra virgin olive oil
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk & pickle brined fried chicken breast, potato roll, bread & butter pickles, & Frank's Red Hot mayo
The Ecto$15.00
In honor of our 25th Anniversary the return of The Ecto: Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato in a flour tortilla with knuckle dusted fries
Harvest Grilled Cheese$13.00
Thick cut sourdough bread grilled with a mix of winter root vegetables & squash with pickled red onion, cheddar cheese & balsamic aioli. Served with fries.
The Breakfast Club, etc image

 

The Breakfast Club, etc

2431 Main Street, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Sausage Biscuit Sand$11.00
rosemary dijon sausage on a homemade cheddar biscuit with two over easy eggs and a melted caramelized onion cheddar
Pancakes$10.00
2 buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon butter and pure Adirondack maple syrup.
Omelet$12.00
A fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of 5 items served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Restaurant banner

 

Dunnys

2090 Saranac Ave, Lake Placid

