Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

The Pickled Pig

2639 Main St, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Classic Brisket Sandwich$21.95
House-smoked brisket burnt ends with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill pickle slices. Served on our toasted brioche bun with homemade chips.
The Brisket Burnt End Sandwich$23.95
Brisket burnt ends with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill pickle slices on our toasted brioche bun.
BiT%#in’ Brisket Tacos$23.95
House-smoked brisket burnt ends, homemade smoky maple jalapeño coleslaw, homemade smoky cilantro and black bean corn salsa, shredded McCadam sharp NY cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream drizzle, diced scallions on flour tortillas.
More about The Pickled Pig
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Plate$26.00
Brisket, Bbq sauce, fries, coleslaw, bread & butter pickles, grilled cornbread
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Placid

Tacos

Nachos

Chili

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chocolate Mousse

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Pies

Map

More near Lake Placid to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston