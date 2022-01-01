Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Lisa G's image

 

Lisa G's

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about Lisa G's
Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Pizza$9.00
Pita bread, red sauce, mozzarella cheese
Cheese Pizza$12.00
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Placid

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Calamari

Pretzels

Pepperoni Pizza

Pies

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lake Placid to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston