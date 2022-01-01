Chicken sandwiches in Lake Placid
Lake Placid restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lisa G's
Lisa G's
6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
crispy chicken, spicy mayo, coleslaw, tomato, onion, house sweet & spicy pickles, bun
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House
PIZZA
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid
|A Respectable Attempt At A Good Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Floured burger roll, marinated chicken breast, North Country Smokehouse bacon, shredded Meier's Artisan Dairy pepper cheese, grilled onion, sweet pickle, chili mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato