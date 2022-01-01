Chicken sandwiches in Lake Placid

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Lisa G's

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy chicken, spicy mayo, coleslaw, tomato, onion, house sweet & spicy pickles, bun
A Respectable Attempt At A Good Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A Respectable Attempt At A Good Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Floured burger roll, marinated chicken breast, North Country Smokehouse bacon, shredded Meier's Artisan Dairy pepper cheese, grilled onion, sweet pickle, chili mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk & pickle brined fried chicken breast, potato roll, bread & butter pickles, & Frank's Red Hot mayo
