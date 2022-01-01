Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cup$9.00
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cup$9.00
Let's keep it simple. A cup made of chocolate filled with a fluffy milk chocolate mousse with a drizzle of white chocolate ganache. Just the right size if you're looking for a few bites of something sweet and awesome!
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House

