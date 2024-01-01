Pulled pork sandwiches in Lake Placid
The Pickled Pig
2639 Main St, Lake Placid
|The Ultimate Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$23.95
Piled high with homemade smoky maple jalapeño coleslaw, homemade dill pickle chips, MOAB BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings and our house-made mango habanero cheddar cheese sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun.
|The Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$21.95
House-smoked pulled pork with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill
pickle slices. Served on our toasted brioche bun with homemade chips.