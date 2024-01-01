Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Lake Placid

Lake Placid restaurants
Lake Placid restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

The Pickled Pig

2639 Main St, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Ultimate Pulled Pork Sandwich$23.95
Piled high with homemade smoky maple jalapeño coleslaw, homemade dill pickle chips, MOAB BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings and our house-made mango habanero cheddar cheese sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun.
The Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich$21.95
House-smoked pulled pork with our homemade MOAB BBQ Sauce and homemade dill
pickle slices. Served on our toasted brioche bun with homemade chips.
More about The Pickled Pig
PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
House-made pulled pork on a house-made brioche roll, Carolina Bbq sauce, coleslaw, mayo, fries & pickle
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

