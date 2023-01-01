Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Lisa G's image

 

Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa Salad$13.00
mixed greens, quinoa, cucumbers, tomato, scallions, red onion, feta-herb vinaigrette
More about Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beet & Quinoa Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, quinoa, spinach, shaved fennel, fresh blueberries & feta cheese tossed with an apple cider vinaigrette, topped with spiced almonds
Quinoa Power Salad$13.00
Power vegetables(kale, brussels sprouts & cabbage) tossed with quinoa, butternut squash, ricotta cheese, candied pecans, pesto balsamic vinaigrette
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

