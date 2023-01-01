Quinoa salad in Lake Placid
Lake Placid restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road
6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid
|Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, quinoa, cucumbers, tomato, scallions, red onion, feta-herb vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid
|Beet & Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
Roasted beets, quinoa, spinach, shaved fennel, fresh blueberries & feta cheese tossed with an apple cider vinaigrette, topped with spiced almonds
|Quinoa Power Salad
|$13.00
Power vegetables(kale, brussels sprouts & cabbage) tossed with quinoa, butternut squash, ricotta cheese, candied pecans, pesto balsamic vinaigrette