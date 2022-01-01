Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve waffles

The Breakfast Club, etc image

 

The Breakfast Club, etc

2431 Main Street, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Waffle$13.00
a Belgian style waffle with strips of bacon served with pure adk maple syrup and cinnamon butter
Berry Waffle$13.00
a Belgian style waffle with homemade berry compote served with pure adk maple syrup and cinnamon butter
BC Original Waffle$9.00
a Belgian style waffle with served with pure adk maple syrup and cinnamon butter
More about The Breakfast Club, etc
Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Waffle Fries$2.00
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Placid

Chicken Pizza

Ravioli

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lake Placid to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston