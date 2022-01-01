Go
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

Lake Placid's premier brewpub since 1996.

PIZZA • GRILL

813 Mirror Lake Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Biscuits$16.00
Stew of roasted chicken, onions, carrots, peas, corn, & potatoes topped with crumbled freshly baked biscuits
Mushroom Bolognese$15.00
Porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, butternut squash in a red wine-tomato-garlic sauce over rigatoni with an arugula pesto drizzle & grilled sourdough bread
To Go Mt Marcy Mudcake$10.00
1 CROWLER$12.00
Brewer's Burger$17.00
Half pound cajun-spiced Angus burger, potato roll, bacon, caramelized onion, blue cheese, Thousand Island dressing, mixed greens, tomato, served with knuckle dusted fries
Josh's Fire Fish$17.00
Beer battered haddock covered in wing sauce, served with tartar sauce, blue cheese dressing, lemon and fries.
Brat Night Double$9.00
To Go Vegan Carrot Cake$10.00
2 CROWLERS$22.00
The Colorado$16.00
25th Anniversary Return of The Colorado! Grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, melted pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a grinder served with knuckle dusted fries
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

813 Mirror Lake Drive

Lake Placid NY

Sunday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Neighborhood Map

