Burritos in Lake Saint Louis

Southern Grace Coffee - Lake St. Louis - 20 Meadows Circle Dr Suite 216
20 Meadows Circle Dr Suite 216, Lake Saint Louis
|Breakfast Burrito (Whole Nine Yards)
|$5.15
Prados Modern Mexican Cantina
21 Meadow Circle Dr, Lake Saint Louis
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.75
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Kitchen Sink Burrito
|$16.00
Everything but the kitchen sink! Smoky pork, chorizo, seasoned ground beef, fried egg, cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn salsa all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made enchilada sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and fresh guacamole
|Shrimp Burrito
|$15.00
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo