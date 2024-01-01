Lake Shore Park Candy Store and More -
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2600 Lakeshore Road, Gilford NH 03249
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Axe & Ale Taphouse - 9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2
No Reviews
9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2 Gilford, NH 03249
View restaurant