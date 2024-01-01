Go
A map showing the location of Lake Side Cafe - 1201 N 1100 WView gallery

Lake Side Cafe - 1201 N 1100 W

Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1201 N 1100 W

Bountiful, UT 84087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

1201 N 1100 W, Bountiful UT 84087

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Arella Pizzeria - 535 W 400 N Ste D
orange starNo Reviews
535 W 400 N Ste D West Bountiful, UT 84087
View restaurantnext
Santorini's - West Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
135 North 500 West West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Penny Ann's Cafe - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
234 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Rancherito's Mexican Food - Centerville
orange star2.8 • 33
343 N Frontage Rd Centerville, UT 84014
View restaurantnext
Smokin Bones BBQ - 364 South 200 West
orange starNo Reviews
364 South 200 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
orange starNo Reviews
273 W 500 S Unit 23 Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Bountiful

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lake Side Cafe - 1201 N 1100 W

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston