Salmon in Lake Stevens

Lake Stevens restaurants
Lake Stevens restaurants that serve salmon

Kiyama Sushi & Bar - 8011 20th St SE, B105

8011 20th St SE, B105, Lake Stevens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philadelphia Smoked Salmon$8.95
Smoked Salmon, Cream cheese, Cucumber
More about Kiyama Sushi & Bar - 8011 20th St SE, B105
LJ's Bistro and Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LJ's Bistro and Bar - Lake Stevens

430 91st Ave NE, Lake Stevens

Avg 4.4 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Croquettes$13.00
3 salmon croquettes, napa cabbage and pickled watermelon slaw, cajun remoulade
Fresh Coho Salmon$33.00
heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, corn, tarragon, eggplant tahini puree
To Go Salmon$34.75
heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, corn, tarragon, eggplant tahini puree
More about LJ's Bistro and Bar - Lake Stevens

