Scallops in Lake Stevens

Lake Stevens restaurants
Lake Stevens restaurants that serve scallops

Kiyama Sushi & Bar - 8011 20th St SE, B105

8011 20th St SE, B105, Lake Stevens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttered Scallop$18.95
More about Kiyama Sushi & Bar - 8011 20th St SE, B105
LJ's Bistro and Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LJ's Bistro and Bar - Lake Stevens

430 91st Ave NE, Lake Stevens

Avg 4.4 (1961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
To Go Scallop Crudo$18.75
fresh nantucket lightship scallop, passion fruit, avocado, chili, pine nut
To Go Pan Seared Scallops$38.75
With a miso-pea puree, farro risotto, crispy proscuitto and asparagus.
More about LJ's Bistro and Bar - Lake Stevens

