Go
Toast

Lake Street Kitchen + Bar

Family-owned + Farm-to-table American fare, craft beers + cocktails, plus global wines in a rustic spot in the heart of Oak Park!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1101 Lake St • $$

Avg 3.7 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Buttered Pretzel$9.00
Spinach + Pear$15.00
BLT + Avocado$16.00
Baby Kale + Lemon$17.00
Caribbean Mahi Mahi$18.00
Margherita Flatbread$15.00
Sausage + Pepper Flatbread$18.00
The Kitchen Sink$16.00
Baja Fish Tacos
Prosciutto + Fig Flatbread$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1101 Lake St

Oak Park IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Onion Tied House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firecakes

No reviews yet

Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.

Sugar Fixé Patisserie

No reviews yet

A gourmet French pastry shop in charming Downtown Oak Park,
Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie creates delicious pastries that combine classic European traditions with American styles. All pastries are made from scratch using high quality ingredients.

Stop by to enjoy a latte and croissant while watching the Sugar Fixé team hard at work in the exposed kitchen.

Victory Italian - Oak Park

No reviews yet

Victory Italian features Chef Joe Farina's authentic Italian Cuisine. While the menu boasts of Joe's Mama's Meatballs, you will find fresh made pastas, home-made ciabatta garlic bread, and many other of Chef Joe's classic that have wowed Chicago for decades! The wine list is one to delight all palates offering several regions of Italy, many appellations of California, and a well balanced mix of global varietals. Dine in our space filled with Old-World sophistication, black and white photos of familiar faces, and quintessential Chicago Style. Our Oak Park location showcases a beautiful wraparound bar perfect to invite friends to watch a game while enjoying one of our many craft beers or signature cocktails. Perfect for romantic dinners, social gatherings, business, or a night out on the town.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston