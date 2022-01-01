Go
Lake Tahoe AleWorX - Stateline

31 US Hwy 50 Ste. 105

Salsiccia$25.00
Crushed tomato, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Hot Italian sausage
Tartufo$25.00
Crushed tomato, Prosciutto diparma, Mozzarella, Arugula, Mushrooms, Truffle oil
Wood-Fired Chicken Wings$18.00
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, served with carrots and celery
Pizza Marinara$18.00
Crush Tomato, Garlic, Oregano, Olive Oil, Basil
******This pizza has NO cheese
Avventura$25.00
******This item has PINE NUTS!
Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Roasted garlic, Sausage, Fresh jalapeno, Pepperoni, Pine nuts, Cherry tomatoe
Rucola Salad$16.00
*****This item has NUTS!!
Hearty mixed greens, fresh fennel, feta, sliced granny smith apples, pickled red onion, almonds shavings, basil lime zest vinaigrette
Artichoke Chicken$25.00
Garlic oil, Roasted garlic, Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Feta, Artichoke Hearts
Carne$25.00
Crushed tomato, Mozzarella, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Sausage
Pizza Bianca$18.00
Garlic, Oregano, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, and Basil
Pizza Margherita$18.00
Crush Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil
Stateline NV

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
