Lake Villa restaurants you'll love

Lake Villa restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Villa

Lake Villa's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Lake Villa restaurants

RJ's Eatery image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

RJ's Eatery

1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4 (1126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Pretzel Cheese Dip$10.95
Warm cheese dip infused with beer and serves with a generous helping os sort pretzels for dipping
Rjs Original Burger$13.50
The best burger to be found! Charbroiled to perfection. All burgers served with fries,
Boneless Wings$11.95
Eight oz.of juicy boneless wings, you choose your favorite flavor!
Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

1856 Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gouda Bacon Bites$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
14" THIN CRUST$16.80
crispy thin crust
14" feeds 2-3
7 Piece BONE IN Wings$9.95
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
The Shores of Fairmont image

 

The Shores of Fairmont

37641 N Lake Shore Drive, Lake Villa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fish Fry$15.95
1 lb Cajun Chicken Wings$12.95
Firenza Pizza image

 

Firenza Pizza

616 North Bridgeport Ter., Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bad Hunter$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
