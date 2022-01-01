Lake Villa pizza restaurants you'll love
More about RJ's Eatery
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
RJ's Eatery
1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst
Popular items
Boneless Wings
|$11.95
Eight oz.of juicy boneless wings, you choose your favorite flavor!
Firecracker Shrimp
|$13.50
Half a pound of fried shrimp piled high with spicy Thai sauce topped with scallions and crispy wontons.
Friday Fish Fry
|$15.95
North Atlantic Cod, hand battered and cooked just right.
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
1856 Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst
Popular items
Gouda Bacon Bites
|$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
14" THIN CRUST
|$16.80
crispy thin crust
14" feeds 2-3
7 Piece BONE IN Wings
|$9.95
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq