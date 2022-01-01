Lake Villa pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lake Villa

RJ's Eatery image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

RJ's Eatery

1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4 (1126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.95
Eight oz.of juicy boneless wings, you choose your favorite flavor!
Firecracker Shrimp$13.50
Half a pound of fried shrimp piled high with spicy Thai sauce topped with scallions and crispy wontons.
Friday Fish Fry$15.95
North Atlantic Cod, hand battered and cooked just right.
More about RJ's Eatery
Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

1856 Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gouda Bacon Bites$6.50
LIMTED TIME OFFER
Gouda Bacon Bites delicious with every bite
14" THIN CRUST$16.80
crispy thin crust
14" feeds 2-3
7 Piece BONE IN Wings$9.95
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Firenza Pizza image

 

Firenza Pizza

616 North Bridgeport Ter., Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bad Hunter$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
More about Firenza Pizza

