Garlic bread in
Lake Villa
/
Lake Villa
/
Garlic Bread
Lake Villa restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
RJ's Eatery
1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst
Avg 4
(1126 reviews)
Garlic Bread Appetizer
$8.99
More about RJ's Eatery
Antioch Pizza Shop
1856 Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
$3.80
Garlic Bread
$2.80
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
