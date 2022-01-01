Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Lake Villa

Go
Lake Villa restaurants
Toast

Lake Villa restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

RJ's Eatery image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

RJ's Eatery

1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4 (1126 reviews)
Takeout
Ale House Steak Sandwich$17.25
10oz of tender, sliced, chopped Ribeye steak, bacon and pepperjack cheese topped with chipolte mayo and beer battered onion straws on a toasted garlic italian roll.
More about RJ's Eatery
Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

1856 Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SANDWICH Special.$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
Steak Sandwich$12.60
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
More about Antioch Pizza Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Villa

Garlic Bread

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lake Villa to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston