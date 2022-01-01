Steak sandwiches in Lake Villa
Lake Villa restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
RJ's Eatery
1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst
|Ale House Steak Sandwich
|$17.25
10oz of tender, sliced, chopped Ribeye steak, bacon and pepperjack cheese topped with chipolte mayo and beer battered onion straws on a toasted garlic italian roll.
Antioch Pizza Shop
1856 Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst
|STEAK SANDWICH Special.
|$14.60
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.60
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella