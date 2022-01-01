Boneless wings in Lake Wales
Lake Wales restaurants that serve boneless wings
Manny's Original Chophouse
210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales
|Boneless Wings
|$10.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
Beef 'O' Brady's
540 Central Ave, Lake Wales
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)