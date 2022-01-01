Boneless wings in Lake Wales

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manny's Original Chophouse image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse

210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$10.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
More about Manny's Original Chophouse
Boneless Wing Basket image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

540 Central Ave, Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

