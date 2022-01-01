Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lake Wales

Lake Wales restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Manny's Original Chophouse - Lake Wales

210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales

Big Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Buffalo Country Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Mild, medium, or hot
Lake Wales Bowl - in the Eagle Ridge Mall

955 Eagle Ridge Dr suite 440, Lake Wales

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Crispy Battered Chicken Patty with Tomato, Lettuce, & Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$6.99
Crispy Battered Chicken Patty with Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy Battered Chicken Patty with Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, & Mayonnaise
