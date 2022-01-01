Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Lake Wales
/
Lake Wales
/
Chips And Salsa
Lake Wales restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Manny's Original Chophouse
210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales
No reviews yet
Chips And Salsa
$7.69
More about Manny's Original Chophouse
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
540 Central Ave, Lake Wales
Avg 4.3
(739 reviews)
Chips & Salsa Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Wales
French Fries
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Boneless Wings
Fajitas
More near Lake Wales to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Kissimmee
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Kissimmee
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plant City
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Winter Haven
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Haines City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston