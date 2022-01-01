Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lake Wales

Lake Wales restaurants
Lake Wales restaurants that serve fajitas

Manny's Original Chophouse image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse

210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mix Fajitas$15.98
Steak Fajitas$15.98
Chicken Fajitas$14.98
More about Manny's Original Chophouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

540 Central Ave, Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

