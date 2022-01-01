Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lake Wales

Lake Wales restaurants
Lake Wales restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Manny's Original Chophouse image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse

210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$16.48
Fresh Chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Your Choice: Parmesan Crusted, BBQ Glazed, Teriyaki Glaze, Bourbon Glaze, or Southwestern with cheese, bacon, green onion and Pico De Gallo
Big Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
More about Manny's Original Chophouse
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

540 Central Ave, Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

