Lake Worth Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Lake Worth

Cucina Moderna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cucina Moderna

9835 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium 12” Pizza$13.00
Build your own pizza
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Black & white croutons | ribbons of parmesan
Chicken Parm Sub$14.00
Chicken Cutlet/ Mozzarella Cheese/ Sunday Sauce/ Italian Bread
Mamma Mia's on the Beach image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Mamma Mia's on the Beach

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Feta
House Salad$7.50
Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini
20" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t
Restaurant banner

 

Marios Lake Ave

707 Lake Av e, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 In White$14.00
Restaurant banner

 

Setti's Restaurant

7352 lake worth road, Lake worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
