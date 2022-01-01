Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Lake Worth

Lake Worth restaurants
Lake Worth restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave

2791 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs

Takeout
Burrito De Pollo - Chicken$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
More about Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
Ed's Food & Deli- 10th Ave - 4016 10th Avenue North

4016 10th Avenue North, Lake Worth

TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito De Pollo - Chicken$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
More about Ed's Food & Deli- 10th Ave - 4016 10th Avenue North
Rey Tacos - 316 W Mango Street

316 W Mango Street, Lantana

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito de Pollo (Chicken)$8.00
Chicken, beans, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.
More about Rey Tacos - 316 W Mango Street

