Chicken salad in Lake Worth

Lake Worth restaurants
Toast

Lake Worth restaurants that serve chicken salad

ICE CREAM

El Rinconcito Colombiano 3

2107 10th Ave N, Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Ensalada Cesar con Pollo / Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon, dressing.
More about El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs image

 

C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs

1718 South Congress Avenue, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.75
More about C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

L-Dub Subs

16 S. J Street, Lake Worth Beach

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scoop of Chicken Salad$2.50
Saturday Bonus Special - Chicken Salad$8.00
More about L-Dub Subs

