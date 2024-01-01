Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Lake Worth
/
Lake Worth
/
Garlic Bread
Lake Worth restaurants that serve garlic bread
Mr. Shrimp - Palm Springs - 3499 S Congress Ave
3499 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$3.00
Toasted To Perfection
More about Mr. Shrimp - Palm Springs - 3499 S Congress Ave
LANTERN, LOCAL TAVERN
618 West Lantana Road, Lantana
No reviews yet
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$8.00
More about LANTERN, LOCAL TAVERN
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Worth
Shrimp Scampi
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Clams
Greek Salad
Tacos
Steak Quesadillas
Carbonara
Po Boy
More near Lake Worth to explore
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.3
(157 restaurants)
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(154 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
No reviews yet
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1363 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Naples
Avg 4.4
(199 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 3.9
(49 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(392 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(623 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston