Omelettes in Lake Worth

Lake Worth restaurants
Toast

Lake Worth restaurants that serve omelettes

Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres

6120 LAKE WORTH ROAD, Greenacres

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Omelette$10.95
More about Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres
LANTERN, LOCAL TAVERN

618 West Lantana Road, Lantana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Create n Omelette$13.99
Grits or potatoes. Select up to 3 toppings: mozzarella, American, cheddar, blue cheese, swiss, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, roasted red pepper, pesto, roasted tomatoes, kale. Meat (1):ham, sausage, bacon.
$ add: Sausage Gravy, Chicken, Lump Crab. Steak, or Shrimp
More about LANTERN, LOCAL TAVERN

