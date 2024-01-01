Omelettes in Lake Worth
Lake Worth restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres
Bees Knees Diner - Greenacres
6120 LAKE WORTH ROAD, Greenacres
|Mushroom Omelette
|$10.95
More about LANTERN, LOCAL TAVERN
LANTERN, LOCAL TAVERN
618 West Lantana Road, Lantana
|Create n Omelette
|$13.99
Grits or potatoes. Select up to 3 toppings: mozzarella, American, cheddar, blue cheese, swiss, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, roasted red pepper, pesto, roasted tomatoes, kale. Meat (1):ham, sausage, bacon.
$ add: Sausage Gravy, Chicken, Lump Crab. Steak, or Shrimp