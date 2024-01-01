Po boy in Lake Worth
Lake Worth restaurants that serve po boy
Dave's Last Resort & Raw Bar
632 LAKE AVE, Lake Worth
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.99
w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato
Mr. Shrimp - Palm Springs - 3499 S Congress Ave
3499 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs
|Chicken Po’Boy
|$11.00
Pickles, Remoulade On A Toasted French Roll
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.00
Louisiana Classic W/Pickles,Greens,Tomatoes & Remoulade On French Bread
|Shrimp Po’Boy
|$11.00
Louisiana Classic W/Pickles, Greens, Tomatoes & Remoulade On French Bread