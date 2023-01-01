Rigatoni in Lake Worth
Lake Worth restaurants that serve rigatoni
Tracy's Bistro
4115 State Road 7, Lake Worth
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$26.00
100% ground beef, blended fresh vegetables in house marinara
Mamma Mia's Trattoria
8855 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$24.00
Prosciutto, garlic, pecorino romano & vodka infused pink sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
Meat sauce, onions, peas, with a touch of cream & pecorino romano
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$22.00
