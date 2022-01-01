Steak tacos in Lake Worth
Lake Worth restaurants that serve steak tacos
Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
2791 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs
|Taco De Asada -Steak
|$2.69
Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar
701 Lake Ave, Lake Worth
|Chili Lime Steak Taco
|$5.80
Chili Lime Marinated Steak / Arugula / Pico / Cheese Blend
|Fried Hot Garlic Steak Taco
|$5.00
Fried/Spicy Steak and Cheese Stuffed Tortilla