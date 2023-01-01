Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Lake Worth

Go
Lake Worth restaurants
Toast

Lake Worth restaurants that serve steamed rice

Consumer pic

 

Cana Bar & Grill

604 Lake Ave, Lake Work Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed White Rice$4.00
More about Cana Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Yến’s Kitchen - 7364 Lake Worth Rd,

7364 Lake Worth Rd,, Lake Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F5. Steam Coconut Rice Cake/Bánh Đúc$7.95
Steam coconut rice cake with dried shrimp toppings, jicama bits, scallion, and a house-made sweet chili fish sauce dressing.
More about Yến’s Kitchen - 7364 Lake Worth Rd,

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Worth

Carbonara

Mussels

Flan

Pies

Gorditas

Chopped Salad

Bruschetta

Salmon

Map

More near Lake Worth to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1116 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston