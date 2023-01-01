Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Lake Worth
/
Lake Worth
/
Steamed Rice
Lake Worth restaurants that serve steamed rice
Cana Bar & Grill
604 Lake Ave, Lake Work Beach
No reviews yet
Steamed White Rice
$4.00
More about Cana Bar & Grill
Yến’s Kitchen - 7364 Lake Worth Rd,
7364 Lake Worth Rd,, Lake Worth
No reviews yet
F5. Steam Coconut Rice Cake/Bánh Đúc
$7.95
Steam coconut rice cake with dried shrimp toppings, jicama bits, scallion, and a house-made sweet chili fish sauce dressing.
More about Yến’s Kitchen - 7364 Lake Worth Rd,
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Worth
Carbonara
Mussels
Flan
Pies
Gorditas
Chopped Salad
Bruschetta
Salmon
More near Lake Worth to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(39 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1116 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(407 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(497 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston