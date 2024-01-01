Summer rolls in Lake Worth
Lake Worth restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about T&M Viet House - 6169 S Jog Rd c3
T&M Viet House - 6169 S Jog Rd c3
6169 S Jog Rd c3, Lake Worth Beach
|Summer Roll (2)
|$0.00
- Gỏi Cuốn -
Choice of a proteins, lettuce, cilantro, mints and vermicelli noodles wrap in rice paper
More about Yến’s Kitchen - 7364 Lake Worth Rd,
Yến’s Kitchen - 7364 Lake Worth Rd,
7364 Lake Worth Rd,, Lake Worth
|F2. Summer Rolls / Gỏi Cuốn (2pcs.)
|$5.95
Choice of protein, rice paper wrap filled with rice Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprout, basil, and chive. Paired with house-made peanuts with fresh Thai chili.