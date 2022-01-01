Lake Zurich Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Lake Zurich restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Lake Zurich

Enzo & Lucia Ristorante image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Enzo & Lucia Ristorante

343 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Rigatoni al Forno$21.00
More about Enzo & Lucia Ristorante
Little Joey's Pizza image

 

Little Joey's Pizza

109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Thin Crust$19.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
16" Thin Crust$17.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
Chicken Tenders
Juicy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Little Joey's Pizza
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gianni's Cafe Kildeer

20505 N Rand Rd, Kildeer

Avg 4.4 (824 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Mostaccioli$19.00
Veal Picata$30.00
More about Gianni's Cafe Kildeer

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Zurich

Lobsters

Tacos

Clams

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Lake Zurich to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston