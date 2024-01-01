Cheesecake in Lake Zurich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Little Joey's Pizza

109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Mousse Cheesecake$7.99
A layer of delicious pumpkin cheesecake and a creamy pumpkin mouse on a graham cracker crust. Finished with a spiced whipped topping.
Red Velvet Cheesecake$5.99
A rich red velvet cake, packed with chocolate chips, layered between creamy New York-style cheesecake, smothered in real cream cheese frosting, and crowned with white chocolate curls.
Cheesecake Bites$4.99
A variety of six bite-size pieces including traditional New York style cheesecake, strawberry swirl cheesecake, and caramel chocolate chip cheesecake on a chocolate cookie crust.
More about Little Joey's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Lago by Fabio Viviani - Lake Zurich

350 N Rand RD, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE$14.00
Salted Caramel Cream Cheese Frosting,
Candied Walnuts
More about Lago by Fabio Viviani - Lake Zurich

