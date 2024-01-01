Chicken wraps in Lake Zurich
Little Joey's Pizza
109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken breast drizzled in our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a side of your choice of dressing.
|Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, black beans, and crunchy tortilla strips. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a cup of our homemade cajun ranch dressing.