Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lake Zurich

Go
Lake Zurich restaurants
Toast

Lake Zurich restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Little Joey's Pizza

109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken breast drizzled in our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a side of your choice of dressing.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, black beans, and crunchy tortilla strips. Wrapped in an herb garlic tortilla and served with a cup of our homemade cajun ranch dressing.
More about Little Joey's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Chasers Sports Bar & Grill - Lake Zurich - 830 South Rand Road

830 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Chasers Sports Bar & Grill - Lake Zurich - 830 South Rand Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Zurich

Cheeseburgers

Jalapeno Poppers

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Veggie Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

California Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Lake Zurich to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1886 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1037 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston