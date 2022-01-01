Steak sandwiches in Lake Zurich
Lake Zurich restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Little Joey's Pizza
Little Joey's Pizza
109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods
|14" Thin Crust
|$14.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
|16" Thin Crust
|$17.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
Juicy grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, egg, and avocado laid on a bed of romaine lettuce.