Steak sandwiches in Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich restaurants
Lake Zurich restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Little Joey's Pizza image

 

Little Joey's Pizza

109 W Gilmer Rd, Hawthorn Woods

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Thin Crust$14.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
16" Thin Crust$17.99
Our most popular crust, light and crispy, topped with our homemade pizza sauce, 100% real mozzarella, and your favorite toppings.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Juicy grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, egg, and avocado laid on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Little Joey's Pizza
Cheese Steak Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vault 232

35 west main street, Lake Zurich

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.00
Hand shaved Steak, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Roasted peppers and onions, Brioche Bun
More about Vault 232

