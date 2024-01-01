Tacos in Lake Zurich
Lake Zurich restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tacos Guanajuato - 20771 North Rand Road
Tacos Guanajuato - 20771 North Rand Road
20771 North Rand Road, Kildeer
|Ribeye Taco
|$5.50
Grilled Ribeye Steak served with melted chihuahua cheese and garnished with red cabbage, cilantro and shaved radishes.
|Grilled Mahi Taco
|$6.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi served with guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco.
|TUESDAY - Any Tacos on Main Menu
|$0.00
More about Scoreboard Bar & Grill - Lake Zurich - 84 N Old Rand Rd
Scoreboard Bar & Grill - Lake Zurich - 84 N Old Rand Rd
84 N Old Rand Rd, Lake Zurich
|Taco Salad
|$15.25
A crispy tortilla shell loaded with seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive and shredded cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side