Tuna rolls in Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich restaurants
Lake Zurich restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Sake Sushi & Grill

884 South Rand Road Suite F, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
569. Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Sake Sushi & Grill
Korean BBQ on the Lake

133 W Main St, Lake Zurich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$13.99
Tuna with spicy mayo and eel sauce
More about Korean BBQ on the Lake

