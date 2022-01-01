Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna rolls in
Lake Zurich
/
Lake Zurich
/
Tuna Rolls
Lake Zurich restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Sake Sushi & Grill
884 South Rand Road Suite F, Lake Zurich
No reviews yet
569. Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.00
More about Sake Sushi & Grill
Korean BBQ on the Lake
133 W Main St, Lake Zurich
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$13.99
Tuna with spicy mayo and eel sauce
More about Korean BBQ on the Lake
