Go
Toast

Lake and Bake Pizza

Take, Bake, Relax---------You're at the Lake!!!!

17201 Business 13

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boatin Bacon$15.99
Olive Oil, Garlic White Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Pineapple
Build Your Own$15.99
Design your own pizza with all the delicious toppings you love!
Fish and Ski$15.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Black Olives,
The Slalom$15.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni,
Cookies$5.99
12 delicious take and bake chocolate chip cookies!
Deck Boat$15.99
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Canadian bacon, Bacon bits,
Garlic Breadsticks$6.49
Garlic, Olive oil, Cheese and special spices and herbs surrounding a tasty cup of marinara sauce!!!
Swim Dock$15.99
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Black olives
Sunset on the Deck
Olive oil, Garlic White Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke heart, Feta Cheese
Party Barge$15.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives,
See full menu

Location

17201 Business 13

Branson West MO

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parmesans Pizzeria-

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laketime Bistro

No reviews yet

A great place with a little bar!

Shepherd's Mill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flaming Margaritas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston