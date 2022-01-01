Go
Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge

Our 100-mile culinary focused cuisine with Old World imagination, honoring the timeless practices of slow cooking, vegetable stocks, bone broths, essential oils, and natural herbs and spices.

6319 State Route 30

Avg 4.8 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Best of the Wursts$18.00
A nightly selection of assorted Wursts (sausages). Served with Chef Cathy Hohmeyer's famous homemade mustard sauce.
Kassler Rippchen$50.00
A German Oktoberfest favorite. Pork is lightly smoked and slow-roasted. Served with sauerkraut and apples.
Fruit Strudel$10.95
Nightly fresh fruit wrapped and baked inside puffed pastry until golden brown on top.
Veal Schnitzel$50.00
Fresh veal is pounded thin, then dipped in egg and seasoned bread crumbs. Our special secret step finishes this crisp sautéed dish that is tender, juicy, AND crisp.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Lake Clear NY

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
