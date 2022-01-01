Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge
Our 100-mile culinary focused cuisine with Old World imagination, honoring the timeless practices of slow cooking, vegetable stocks, bone broths, essential oils, and natural herbs and spices.
6319 State Route 30
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6319 State Route 30
Lake Clear NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
A.P. Smith's Bakery/The Ganzi
Come in and enjoy!
Whiteface Club & Resort
HAPPY SPRING!
Full menu offerings from Chef Matt Baldwin. Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches and MORE!
Full BAR available for take out too!