Lake Forest Food & Wine
Open today 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
645 N BANK LN, Lake Forest IL 60045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Forest
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurant