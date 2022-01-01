Go
Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway

Popular Items

Meredith Bay Burger$17.00
Grilled 12 oz.burger, topped with smoked Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, onion and apickle. Served with fries.
Lakehouse Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, shaved parmesan, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes and cucumber ribbon.
New England Haddock$26.00
Fresh haddock baked in a lobster sherry cream sauce, served with herb-roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus.
Onion Gratinee$8.00
Ultra-caramelized onions, rich beef stock, thyme-rubbed crostini andGruyère.
Little Bay Burger$8.00
Cooked well done and served with fries and a pickle.
English Pub Chips$10.00
Thick-cut chips fried crisp in duck fat. Served with onion dip.
Lobster Corn Chowder$11.00
Maine Lobster, corn, sherry and cream, served with warm cornbread.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Tossed with maple Sriracha and served with smoked bleu cheese creme fraiche and carrot salad
Wedge Salad$11.00
Baby iceberg lettuce, cherry pepper
jam, crisp bacon, overnight tomatoes, smokedbleucheese dressing,
Gorgonzolaandcrisp shallots.
Crab Cake$14.00
Crisp, pan-roasted, lump crab cake , sweet corn relish, picked shrimp and remoulade.
Location

281 DW Highway

Meredith NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
