Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

A polished casual full service restaurant inspired by the iconic American Vacation Home, The Lake House. We Feature Pressure Fried Chicken, Lake Caught Fish among our American Comfort Food & Tavern Fare. Our Rotisserie Chicken is available by pre-order by phone (720-758-8880)

8026 W. BOWLES

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Burger$12.50
Fresh Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and your choice of additional toppings. Served with you choice of fries
1 DZ Chicken Wings$16.00
Breaded with LH Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Fries$4.00
4 pc Fried Chicken$16.00
Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side
Pretzel$9.00
Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard
Lake House Burger$14.50
Fresh angus Beef Patty, Seared Cheese Curds, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served with you choice of fries
8 pc Fried Chicken$28.00
A Whole Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of two sides
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pita$14.50
Grilled Parmesan Chicken Breast ,Romaine, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Pita Bread
Chicken Cobb$18.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cheese Curds$6.00
White Cheddar Cheesecurds, breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour Served with Ranch Dressing or Marinara
Location

8026 W. BOWLES

Littleton CO

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
