Lakeland restaurants you'll love

Lakeland restaurants
Toast
  • Lakeland

Lakeland's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Must-try Lakeland restaurants

Red Door Lakeland image

FRENCH FRIES

Red Door Lakeland

733 East Palmetto St, Lakeland

Avg 4.3 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Dip$10.00
chef's dip
Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
crispy chickpeas, coconut curry broth, thai chili
Meatloaf$29.00
house-made ketchup, root vegetable gratin, charred broccolini
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Good Thyme image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Thyme

1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sammich$13.00
Spicy Shrimp Taco Salad$12.50
Yogurt & Granola Bowl$6.50
Louis Pappas Marketplace image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mojo Pork$8.75
Cuban style mojo-marinated roast pork and provolone cheese on toasted French loaf with garlic herb mayo and mojo juice for dipping
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Baklava$3.25
Traditional Greek Favorite
The Joinery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Joinery

640 E Main St, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (865 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon + Egg + Kale$13.00
Shaved kale + Brussels sprouts, kamut, smashed roasted potatoes, soft egg, warm bacon, charred onion, ricotta salata, currants, pine nuts
Peas + Carrots$13.00
English peas + roasted carrots tossed in a carrot-top chermoula, with wild rice salad, little gems lettuces, avocado, puffed wild rice + pistachios, roasted garlic yogurt. (gf, v)
Broccolini + Brussels$13.00
Roasted broccolini + Brussels sprouts, kale, miso bagna cauda, pearled Israeli cous cous, roasted garlic hummus, chili, sesame seed. (vg)
Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP$8.99
Made fresh daily. Our original recipe chockfull of shrimp and
jumbo lump crabmeat. Served with tortilla chips.
THE BIG EASY$17.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady image

 

HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady

3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings$12.00
Fresh boneless wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated chicken breast and seasoned flour, grilled brioche, blue cheese dressing - with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned fries.
Tracy's Cajun Pasta$14.00
Roasted chicken thigh, sautéed shrimp, mushroom quarters, caramelized onions and Cajun alfredo.
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits image

BBQ

MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits

130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Disco Fries$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (3056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Ovation Bistro & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP & LOBSTER PASTA$16.39
Chef inspired creation, fettuccine pasta, "Ofredo" sauce, chives and mushrooms.
WINGS$13.09
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
PRIMETIME BURGER$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
Fred's Market Lakeland image

 

Fred's Market Lakeland

2120 Harden Blvd., Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK$49.00
AX Caliber LKL image

 

AX Caliber LKL

204 East Orange Street Suite 102, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Northside Asian Kitchen image

 

Northside Asian Kitchen

6737 US Hwy 98N, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
C Bourbon Chicken
served w. pork fried rice or lo mein & egg roll or can soda
Fried Chicken Wings (6)$7.99
Plain
Beef Broccoli
Small
Caddy Shack image

 

Caddy Shack

4500 US Highway 92 E., Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeland

Tacos

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Steak Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

