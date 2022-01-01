Lakeland restaurants you'll love
More about Red Door Lakeland
FRENCH FRIES
Red Door Lakeland
733 East Palmetto St, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Chips & Dip
|$10.00
chef's dip
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$18.00
crispy chickpeas, coconut curry broth, thai chili
|Meatloaf
|$29.00
house-made ketchup, root vegetable gratin, charred broccolini
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
More about Good Thyme
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Thyme
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Steak Sammich
|$13.00
|Spicy Shrimp Taco Salad
|$12.50
|Yogurt & Granola Bowl
|$6.50
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Marketplace
1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Mojo Pork
|$8.75
Cuban style mojo-marinated roast pork and provolone cheese on toasted French loaf with garlic herb mayo and mojo juice for dipping
|Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Baklava
|$3.25
Traditional Greek Favorite
More about The Joinery
FRENCH FRIES
The Joinery
640 E Main St, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Bacon + Egg + Kale
|$13.00
Shaved kale + Brussels sprouts, kamut, smashed roasted potatoes, soft egg, warm bacon, charred onion, ricotta salata, currants, pine nuts
|Peas + Carrots
|$13.00
English peas + roasted carrots tossed in a carrot-top chermoula, with wild rice salad, little gems lettuces, avocado, puffed wild rice + pistachios, roasted garlic yogurt. (gf, v)
|Broccolini + Brussels
|$13.00
Roasted broccolini + Brussels sprouts, kale, miso bagna cauda, pearled Israeli cous cous, roasted garlic hummus, chili, sesame seed. (vg)
More about Shells Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|Popular items
|SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP
|$8.99
Made fresh daily. Our original recipe chockfull of shrimp and
jumbo lump crabmeat. Served with tortilla chips.
|THE BIG EASY
|$17.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland
|Popular items
|10 Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Fresh boneless wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Marinated chicken breast and seasoned flour, grilled brioche, blue cheese dressing - with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned fries.
|Tracy's Cajun Pasta
|$14.00
Roasted chicken thigh, sautéed shrimp, mushroom quarters, caramelized onions and Cajun alfredo.
More about MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
BBQ
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
|Three-Meat Combo
|$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
|Disco Fries
|$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ovation Bistro & Bar
4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & LOBSTER PASTA
|$16.39
Chef inspired creation, fettuccine pasta, "Ofredo" sauce, chives and mushrooms.
|WINGS
|$13.09
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
|PRIMETIME BURGER
|$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Fred's Market Lakeland
Fred's Market Lakeland
2120 Harden Blvd., Lakeland
|Popular items
|READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK
|$49.00
More about Northside Asian Kitchen
Northside Asian Kitchen
6737 US Hwy 98N, Lakeland
|Popular items
|C Bourbon Chicken
served w. pork fried rice or lo mein & egg roll or can soda
|Fried Chicken Wings (6)
|$7.99
Plain
|Beef Broccoli
Small
More about Caddy Shack
Caddy Shack
4500 US Highway 92 E., Lakeland