Lakeland American restaurants you'll love

Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lakeland

Red Door Lakeland image

FRENCH FRIES

Red Door Lakeland

733 East Palmetto St, Lakeland

Avg 4.3 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day Dinner Reservation$25.00
$120PP
reception
{ “L’Amore” Champagne Cocktail }
amuse
MINI CRAB CAKE
radicchio, lemon zest
first course
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
marsala, pecorino, wild mushroom
{ Umani Ronchi “CaSal di Serra” Verdicchio, 2019 }
second course
FRISEE SALAD
duck fat vinaigrette, shaved breakfast radish, pistachio romanesco, candied tomato
mid
STRAWBERRY GRANITA
main course
VEAL SHANK CASSOULET
great white northern beans, sage sausage, fresh thyme, veal demi
{ Chateau Pesquie “Quintessence” Cote du Ventoux, 2019 }
dessert
CHOCOLATE CREPE CAKE
dutch chocolate mousse, strawberry coulis
{ Louis Grenelle “Corail” Sparkling Rose, Saumur, nv }
BRIDGE Local Luncheon$20.00
White elephant luncheon for BRIDGE Local. Salad, sandwich, house-made chips, cookies, and iced tea.
Tax and gratuity are not included.
Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
crispy chickpeas, coconut curry broth, thai chili
More about Red Door Lakeland
Good Thyme image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Thyme

1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sammich$13.00
Spicy Shrimp Taco Salad$12.50
Yogurt & Granola Bowl$6.50
More about Good Thyme
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady image

 

HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady

3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozza Sticks$7.00
Breaded mozzarella, parsley and marinara sauce.
Primetime Tenders$10.00
Hand bettered chicken tenders, seasoned fries
10 Wings$14.00
Fresh wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (3056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Ovation Bistro & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP & LOBSTER PASTA$16.39
Chef inspired creation, fettuccine pasta, "Ofredo" sauce, chives and mushrooms.
WINGS$13.09
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
PRIMETIME BURGER$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeland

Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Fajitas

Chicken Wraps

