Lakeland American restaurants you'll love

More about Red Door Lakeland
FRENCH FRIES
Red Door Lakeland
733 East Palmetto St, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Valentine's Day Dinner Reservation
|$25.00
$120PP
reception
{ “L’Amore” Champagne Cocktail }
amuse
MINI CRAB CAKE
radicchio, lemon zest
first course
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
marsala, pecorino, wild mushroom
{ Umani Ronchi “CaSal di Serra” Verdicchio, 2019 }
second course
FRISEE SALAD
duck fat vinaigrette, shaved breakfast radish, pistachio romanesco, candied tomato
mid
STRAWBERRY GRANITA
main course
VEAL SHANK CASSOULET
great white northern beans, sage sausage, fresh thyme, veal demi
{ Chateau Pesquie “Quintessence” Cote du Ventoux, 2019 }
dessert
CHOCOLATE CREPE CAKE
dutch chocolate mousse, strawberry coulis
{ Louis Grenelle “Corail” Sparkling Rose, Saumur, nv }
|BRIDGE Local Luncheon
|$20.00
White elephant luncheon for BRIDGE Local. Salad, sandwich, house-made chips, cookies, and iced tea.
Tax and gratuity are not included.
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$18.00
crispy chickpeas, coconut curry broth, thai chili
More about Good Thyme
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Thyme
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Steak Sammich
|$13.00
|Spicy Shrimp Taco Salad
|$12.50
|Yogurt & Granola Bowl
|$6.50
More about HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Mozza Sticks
|$7.00
Breaded mozzarella, parsley and marinara sauce.
|Primetime Tenders
|$10.00
Hand bettered chicken tenders, seasoned fries
|10 Wings
|$14.00
Fresh wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ovation Bistro & Bar
4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & LOBSTER PASTA
|$16.39
Chef inspired creation, fettuccine pasta, "Ofredo" sauce, chives and mushrooms.
|WINGS
|$13.09
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
|PRIMETIME BURGER
|$12.59
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions