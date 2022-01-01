Bacon cheeseburgers in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Shells Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
More about MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
BBQ
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$14.00
Topped with bacon, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheeses
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)