Bacon cheeseburgers in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
More about Shells Seafood
BBQ

MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits

130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
Topped with bacon, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheeses
More about MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

