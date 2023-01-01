Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve baklava

Consumer pic

 

Black & Brew Downtown

205 E Main St, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Pistachio Baklava Latte$0.00
Espresso + Pistachio Sauce + Vanilla Syrup + Milk + Ice + Honey Cold Foam + Crushed Pistachios + Honey Drizzle
More about Black & Brew Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Black & Brew Southside

4209 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Pistachio Baklava Latte$0.00
Espresso + Pistachio Sauce + Vanilla Syrup + Milk + Ice + Honey Cold Foam + Crushed Pistachios + Honey Drizzle
More about Black & Brew Southside
Baklava image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$3.50
Traditional Greek Favorite
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
Consumer pic

 

Black & Brew Lake Morton

100 Lake Morton Dr, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Pistachio Baklava Latte$0.00
Espresso + Pistachio Sauce + Vanilla Syrup + Milk + Ice + Honey Cold Foam + Crushed Pistachios + Honey Drizzle
More about Black & Brew Lake Morton

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Chips And Salsa

Chocolate Brownies

Clams

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Muffins

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston